PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – First responders are on the scene after a single-vehicle roll-over crash in Hillsboro, police announced shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

According to Hillsboro Police Department, the crash occurred near SE 53rd Avenue and SE Drake Street. Police ask those to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

Hillsboro Police Department responded to a single-vehicle roll-over crash near SE 53rd Avenue and SE Drake Street. June 15, 2022 (courtesy Hillsboro Police Department).

First responders were on the scene of a single-vehicle roll-over crash near SE 53rd Avenue and SE Drake Street. June 15, 2022 (courtesy Hillsboro Fire & Rescue).

It is not clear what led up to the crash.