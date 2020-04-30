3 injured in head-on crash, stretch of Highway 47 shut down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A head-on crash left three people injured and shut down a stretch of Highway 47 in Forest Grove, according to officials.
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 47 near Northwest Martin Road. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said the driver of a Ford F-150 missed a turn in the road, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra.
At least three people were injured in the crash, with each person being rushed to a hospital. The passenger of the Toyota was sent to a hospital via Life Flight.
The highway is expected to remain closed at NW Martin and Porter Road for at least an hour. Avoid the area if possible.
