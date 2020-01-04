Driver hits pedestrian, Life Flight canceled due to weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Life Flight could not make it to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian after weather conditions worsened on Saturday.

Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Forest Grove Fire tweeted they had crews on the scene at Pacific Avenue near Mt. View Lane after a driver reportedly hit a pedestrian. Life Flight was called to the scene, but Forest Grove Fire said they had to cancel en route due to the weather conditions worsening.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to confirm more information.