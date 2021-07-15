1 airlifted to hospital after crash near Gaston church

Firefighters at the scene of a crash on SW Laurelwood Road near Gaston, July 15, 2021. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in Washington County.

Deputies responded to the crash on SW Laurelwood Road and used a winch on their patrol vehicle to rappel down to the victim, who was still in the car, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unclear at this time.

Deputies said the car went off the road while going around a curve and slid down a 10-foot embankment. No other details were immediately available.