Girl, 7, dies in head-on crash with semi in Boring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A child was killed after a semi and a sedan crashed in Boring, Oregon late Monday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

A semi-tractor truck driver going eastbound was making a right-hand turn at the top of a hill off of SE Platz Road onto SE 362nd at around 11 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, this specific turn required the truck driver to swing out into the oncoming lane of traffic. When doing so, a man driving in a Honda Civic was driving on SE 362nd and the two cars collided head-on.

The sheriff’s office said two people were in the Honda: a man, who was the driver, and his 7-year-old sister, who was the passenger. The child was “gravely injured” in the crash, said authorities, and by the time paramedics arrived at the scene, the girl had died.

The driver was left with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with the investigation, said the sheriff’s office. He was uninjured in the crash. The names of the drivers and child have not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Clackamas County Medical Examiner at the scene of a fatal crash in Boring, Oregon. Monday April 13, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities believed that speed was a contributing factor to the crash, but said it was still early in their investigation.