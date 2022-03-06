PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who allegedly ran a red light crashed into a Mercedes-Benz and sent it through a first-floor apartment’s wall early Sunday morning in Gresham, police said.

Gresham police told KOIN 6 News the crash happened near the corner of Southeast 202nd Avenue and Stark Street.

According to police, the collision between the driver and the silver sedan was strong enough to send the latter into one of the apartments at The Archibald development.

The driver of the Mercedez-Benz went to the hospital, although police said their injuries were believed to be not life-threatening. Police said the other driver was cited for reckless driving. Neither was immediately identified.

It is unclear whether anyone in the apartment was hurt.

No further details have been released.