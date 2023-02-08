The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A male pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic collision with a vehicle in Gresham Wednesday night, police said.

According to law enforcement, officers and medical personnel responded to the scene at the 19100 block of SE Stark St a little before 6 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the lead investigator, Officer Scott McFarland, at 503-618-3155.