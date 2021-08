PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a head-on car crash on Northeast Marine Drive that left one person dead and one “critically injured,” PF&R said via Twitter Saturday.

NE Marine Drive is closed between NE 33rd Drive and 122nd Avenue, according to PF&R.

Authorities have not released any other information about the drivers and possible passengers at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.