Head-on crash closes roads in North Portland

Crash happened in 300 block of North Lombard

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A Portland police vehicle, Oct. 24, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A head-on crash between 2 vehicles in North Portland will have streets closed for hours, police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lombard. That stretch of Lombard is closed from N. Commercial to Vancouver avenues.

The Major Crash Team is at the scene.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

