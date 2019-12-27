Head-on crash closes roads in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A head-on crash between 2 vehicles in North Portland will have streets closed for hours, police said.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lombard. That stretch of Lombard is closed from N. Commercial to Vancouver avenues.
The Major Crash Team is at the scene.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.
