Head on crash in Hazelwood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Identity of victim withheld until next of kin notified

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and another was injured following a head on collision in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Northeast Gilsan Street in the area of Northeast 158th Avenue, according to PPB.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third vehicle was involved in the wreck but its occupants were not injured.

The investigation into the crash remains open and is being headed by PPB’s Major Crash Team (MCT). This was the 22nd recorded deadly crash MCT has responded to in 2020.

