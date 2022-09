A head-on crash north of Sherwood sent multiple people to the hospital, September 10, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late Saturday night head-on crash north of Sherwood sent multiple people to the hospital, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. closing the northbound lanes of SW Tualatin Sherwood Road to Langer Farms Parkway.

Investigators said “impairment is suspected.” No other information is available at this time.