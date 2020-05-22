Head-on crash kills 1 in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a head-on crash in Clackamas County on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a two-car crash at Highway 212 and Lani Lane around 3:15 p.m. Investigators say 72-year-old Donna Chaney was headed east in a Toyota Landcruiser when her car drifted into the westbound lane, striking an oncoming Honda Accord.
The Honda was driven by 44-year-old Michael Laubach, who suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead.
Chaney did not sustain any serious injuries and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
