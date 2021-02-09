Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 on Hwy 219 in Newberg

Highway 219 was closed in both directions at NE Hash Road

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and two others hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Newberg, firefighters said.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on Highway 219 at NE Hash Road shortly after 6 p.m.

Three people were trapped in their vehicles: one died at the scene and two others were injured, one of whom was taken by Life Flight to a trauma hospital, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Highway 219 was closed in both directions.

No other details area available at this time.

