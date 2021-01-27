Head-on crash kills driver, dog in Clackamas County

A head-on collision killed one driver and injured another on S. Springwater Road in Clackamas County, Jan. 25, 2021. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said the driver of the car that crossed the center line died at a hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was killed after her car crossed the center line and collided with another car, injuring that driver and killing her dog, deputies said.

When authorities got to the crash scene in the 15200 block of S. Springwater Road on Monday, they found two cars with major front-end damage. Both drivers were still trapped inside.

Emergency crews worked to free the drivers. Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office learned one of the cars — a Toyota Celica driven by 52-year-old Veronica Lynn Zearing of Portland — had suddenly crossed the center line and hit a Volvo C30 driven by a 62-year-old Happy Valley woman.

A 14-year-old cockapoo named Renny died of his injuries sustained in a head-on crash in Clackamas County, Jan. 25, 2021. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Zearing was airlifted to a local trauma hospital where she later died.

The other driver suffered some broken bones and cuts and was taken to a hospital. Her dog, a 14-year-old cockapoo named Renny, was in the car at the time of the crash and died of his injuries.

Deputies said an analysis found no alcohol in Zearing’s blood, however, she did test positive for the presence of a depressant and stimulants including methamphetamine. Authorities said the results do not mean she was impaired. Her driver’s license was also suspended and she had a history of driving while suspended without insurance, deputies said.

An investigation into the crash continues.

Emergency crews responded to a total of 20 crashes in Clackamas County on Monday.