Wrong-way driver leads to serious crash on Highway 217

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A head-on crash lead to injuries and a big traffic back-up on Highway 217 early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the Highway 26 interchange. According to Beaverton Police, a woman was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, eventually colliding into another vehicle. That woman was taken to OHSU with serious injuries while the driver of hit car was being treated.

All northbound lanes of Highway 217 are closed at the interchange, along with some westbound lanes of Highway 26. Avoid the area if possible.

