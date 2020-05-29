Helicopter crashes in Roseburg, killing at least 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person on board a helicopter died when it crashed Thursday afternoon in Roseburg, deputies said.
911 callers reported a small aircraft had crashed near the 2300 block of Glengary Loop Road shortly after 2 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies, police and firefighters got the scene and found a burning helicopter on private property. They said at least one person died in the crash, but the identity of that person(s) has not been released.
An investigation is underway. No other details have been released.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.