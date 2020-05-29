Helicopter crashes in Roseburg, killing at least 1

Firefighters at the scene of a burning helicopter crash in Roseburg, May 28, 2020. (KOIN)

First responders found the helicopter burning on private property

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person on board a helicopter died when it crashed Thursday afternoon in Roseburg, deputies said.

911 callers reported a small aircraft had crashed near the 2300 block of Glengary Loop Road shortly after 2 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies, police and firefighters got the scene and found a burning helicopter on private property. They said at least one person died in the crash, but the identity of that person(s) has not been released.

An investigation is underway. No other details have been released.