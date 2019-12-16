Helmetless bicyclist collides with car in Happy Valley

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman bicyclist who wasn’t wearing a helmet suffered a traumatic brain injury after colliding with a car in the pre-dawn hours of Monday in Happy Valley.

The crash at SE 142nd and Sunnyside happened around 5:25 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating, officials said.

The early investigation showed the woman and another bicyclist were headed north on SE 142nd. Authorities said she rode through a red light and tried to turn left onto Sunnyside. That’s when she was hit by the westbound car.

A helmetless bicyclist suffered a traumatic brain injury after colliding with a car in Happy Valley, December 16, 2019 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

The woman bicyclist had been drinking prior to the crash, the second bicyclist told authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or online. The case number is #19-029710.

