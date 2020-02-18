Bicyclist dies after colliding with truck in SW Portland

Police say the bicyclist was helmetless when he rode through a red light

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bicyclist passed away after suffering a head injury in a collision with a truck in Portland on Monday.

Portland police responded to a reported crash at Southwest Vista Avenue and Southwest Park Place just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning. There, they found a bicyclist with a severe head injury who had been struck by a truck. The bicyclist was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

The investigation determined the driver of the truck was driving through the intersection at SW Vista Avenue and Park Place on a green light. The bicyclist rode through the intersection without a green light and without wearing a helmet. Police said because the truck was going about 25-30 mph, the driver was unable to stop before hitting the the bicyclist.

Police said the truck driver was cooperative and not impaired.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released once his family has been notified.

