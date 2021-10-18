‘Heroic efforts’ save mother, baby from submerged car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mother and her 1-year-old child were rescued from a car after they crashed into the Wilson River off Highway 6 Sunday evening.

Bystanders, police and fire personnel summoned “heroic efforts” to save the family, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies assisted the Oregon State Police in responding to the situation after it was reported that a car made dangerous passes traveling westbound on Hwy 6 toward Tillamook. Police said the car then crashed and careened into the river.

There were no other cars involved in the crash, authorities said, and OSP is investigating the incident.

Police did not immediately release any further details.