‘High-impact’ crash kills 3, injures 10 in Marion County

7 ambulances and 2 fire engines were called out to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Chevy passenger van and a Ford truck got into a T-bone accident outside of Salem Friday evening that resulted in multiple deaths and almost a dozen injuries, said Marion County Fire District 1.

The fire department was called out to the intersection of Cordon Rd Ne and Sunnyview Rd NE around 7:30 p.m. for what was described by authorities as a “high-impact motor vehicle crash” involving a Chevy van and a Ford F-350 truck. Investigators believe the van was traveling east on Sunnyview when they made a left turn in front of the truck that was traveling west, resulting in the collision.

Battalion Chief Mark Bjorklund said there were 13 people in the van. Of that group, 3 were killed in the crash and declared dead at the scene. Two patients remain in critical condition. There were 3 more in stable condition and another 4 with minor injuries who were taken to a local hospital. One person in the van refused medical attention and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. The drivers of both vehicles are cooperating with investigators.

The heavy emergency medical response backed up traffic in the area on Friday evening. A total of 7 ambulances, 2 fire engines, and 1 “Heavy Rescue” were called out to the crash site. Cordon Road was blocked between Sunnyview and Swegle but was reopened around 1 a.m.

This incident is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

