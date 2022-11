SW Polk Fire responded to a two-car crash on Highway 99 (SW Polk Fire Dist.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash on Highway 99 scattered debris for nearly a quarter of a mile Thursday.

SW Polk Fire District said they responded to a two-car crash near milepost 55, where they found a small sedan had collided with a pickup truck at high speeds.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and debris littered the stretch of highway.

Crews cleared the debris and evaluated the patients for injuries.

No injuries were reported.