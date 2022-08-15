PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash near Lincoln City took the lives of multiple people on Monday, officials tell KOIN 6 News.

Oregon State Police confirmed three people died after a crash on Highway 101, about two miles north of Lincoln Beach. The details of the crash and the victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

All lanes of Highway 101 are currently closed near milepost 122 as a result of the deadly crash. TripCheck.com reports a detour is in place.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.