PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A head-on collision just south of Lincoln City Friday night left one dead and another seriously injured.

At around 8:15 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel arrived at a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101.

According to OSP investigators, a Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by Kendra Lee Peracca, 57, was going southbound when it crossed the center line and hit a northbound Acura TL driven by Nancy Ann Vickstrom, 74.

Both were transported to a local hospital, but Vickstrom sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

OSP said that alcohol is being investigated as a factor in this crash.

Highway 101 was closed for around 6 hours during the investigation.