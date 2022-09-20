PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An alleged drunk driving crash in Yamhill County left one dead and another injured.

Oregon State Police responded to a single car crash on Highway 221 at around 11:14 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say their investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Malibu traveling north drifted onto the shoulder of the road and then lost control, cutting across the opposite lane and running into several trees.

Brando Segundo De Jesus, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

One other individual in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, while a third person was uninjured and released at the scene.

The car’s driver, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Javier De Jesus Antonio, was arrested on charges of DUII- Alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangering x4, coercion, assault III x2, and manslaughter 2.

He reportedly had a BAC of .13% four hours after the crash.