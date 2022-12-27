PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have shut down Highway 26, four miles west of Elsie in Clatsop County, following a crash.

Officials told KOIN 6 News the cause is weather-related as wind and rain continues to pummel the region. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, strong winds brought down a tree that was involved in the crash.

A high-wind advisory and coastal flood warning have been issued for Northwest Oregon in response to the region’s latest round of powerful winter weather. The wind advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Coastal flooding will be possible until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

“Nearly every route we manage to the coast has experienced some type of hazard in the road today,” ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble said.

