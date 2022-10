PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Highway 26 is shut down in both directions 20 miles west of Banks following a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Officials said the closure may last several hours into evening rush hour as crews clean up spilled fuel.

ODOT said there is no local detour available and ask drivers to take an alternate route.

It is not clear if there are any injuries following the crash.

This is a developing story.