PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person has died following a two-car crash on Highway 26 near Banks on Friday, authorities said.

Officials said the crash has shut down Highway 26 in both directions as deputies work with Oregon State Police to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area — the Oregon Department of Transportation reportedly has a detour in place.

Authorities said the initial investigation shows weather was a factor in the crash.

This comes as rain and wind pummeled the Willamette Valley on Friday. A wind advisory remains in effect for the entire Willamette Valley and the greater Portland-Vancouver area until 1 a.m.

This is a developing story.