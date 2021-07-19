Highway 30 reopens near Astoria following deadly crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash shut down Highway 30 near Astoria early Monday.

The crash closed U.S. 30 10 miles east of Astoria around 2 a.m. on Monday. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles.

Oregon State Police did confirm this was a deadly crash, but no further details have been released at this time.

The closure lasted for several hours as law enforcement investigated the scene. Highway 30 reopened by 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.