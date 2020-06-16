Highway 47 crash leaves 1 trapped in car with critical injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serious crash on Highway 47 left a person with critical injuries while trapped inside a car, according to officials.

On Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., The Forest Grove Fire Department said via Twitter a very serious crash involving two cars has shut down Highway 47 between B Street and Elm Street. They are currently working on saving the person entrapped inside one of the vehicles.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area.