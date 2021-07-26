Highway 6 shut down in both directions following deadly crash

A two-car crash near the Tillamook-Washington County line injured several people

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A stretch of the Wilson River Highway is closed in both directions following a serious crash early Monday, July 26, 2021. (Forest Grove Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of the Wilson River Highway is closed in both directions following a deadly crash early Monday.

A head-on crash between two cars near the Tillamook-Washington County line occurred shortly before 6 a.m. According to Forest Grove Fire, one person was killed and another was transported to a hospital via Life Flight for serious injuries. Three others were hurt but did not need assistance.

Officials say the highway is closed in both directions and the closure is expected to last for several hours. Avoid the area if possible.

Three ambulances, Banks Fire, Forest Grove Fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police all responded to the scene.

