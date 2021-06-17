Highway 99E shut down after deadly motorcycle crash

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic siren 2_163183

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down all lanes of Highway 99E, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

At 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, ODOT said all lanes of Highway 99E are closed at Woodburn after a motorcycle crash. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a fatal crash, but no other details are available at this time.

Police are working to clear the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

Check TripCheck.com for real-time traffic updates.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories