Highway 99E shut down after deadly motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down all lanes of Highway 99E, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

At 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, ODOT said all lanes of Highway 99E are closed at Woodburn after a motorcycle crash. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a fatal crash, but no other details are available at this time.

Deputies responding to blocking crash on French Prairie Rd NE @ McKay Rd NE. Expect traffic delays and congestion in the north Marion County area this morning due to multiple highway closures following fatal crashes on both I5 and 99E. pic.twitter.com/XHB319iEn8 — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) June 17, 2021

Police are working to clear the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

Check TripCheck.com for real-time traffic updates.

This is a developing story.