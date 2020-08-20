Hillsboro driver dies in rural Gaston crash with truck

Christopher Carranza-Torres was 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man died and a truck driver was injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon in Gaston, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Carranza-Torres was driving an SUV when the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of NE Springhill and Laughlin roads. The 26-year-old was airlifted to a Portland hospital but died from his injuries.

Accident reconstructionists from the Oregon State Police were called to the scene. Witnesses to the crash spoke with investigators and dash-mounted video from the truck showed Carranza-Torres did not obey a traffic signal, which led to the crash.

The truck driver was taken by ambulance for treatment, but there is no word on the truck driver’s condition at this point.

