Hillsboro motorcyclist dies after Hwy 18 crash

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man from Hillsboro was killed on Sunday night after crashing with a car on Highway 18.

Oregon State Police said Michael Abeyta was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound around 11 p.m. when he crashed into the driver side door of a car that pulled out of a private driveway.

Abeyta died at the scene. The driver of the car wasn’t seriously injured. A passenger in the car wasn’t injured.

OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville and Dayton Fire and ODOT. 

