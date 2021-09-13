Hillsboro motorcyclist dies after Hwy 18 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man from Hillsboro was killed on Sunday night after crashing with a car on Highway 18.
Oregon State Police said Michael Abeyta was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound around 11 p.m. when he crashed into the driver side door of a car that pulled out of a private driveway.
Abeyta died at the scene. The driver of the car wasn’t seriously injured. A passenger in the car wasn’t injured.
OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville and Dayton Fire and ODOT.