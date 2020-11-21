Hillsboro teen killed in collision with cement-mixer truck

Crashes

Speed believed to be factor in deadly crash

by: KOIN 6 News

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro teen was killed Friday afternoon after crashing his Honda Civic into a cement-mixer truck, according to The Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel Perez-Luis, 16, was driving the sedan southbound on SW Hillsboro Highway around 3 p.m. when he lost control after failing to negotiate a curve. The driver of the cement truck was unable to stop and both vehicles collided near the intersection of SW Morilon Lane in an unincorporated part of Washington County.

Responding emergency officials determined Perez-Luis to be dead on scene.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured and cooperated with investigators. WCSO said speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss