Hillsboro teen killed in collision with cement-mixer truck

Speed believed to be factor in deadly crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro teen was killed Friday afternoon after crashing his Honda Civic into a cement-mixer truck, according to The Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel Perez-Luis, 16, was driving the sedan southbound on SW Hillsboro Highway around 3 p.m. when he lost control after failing to negotiate a curve. The driver of the cement truck was unable to stop and both vehicles collided near the intersection of SW Morilon Lane in an unincorporated part of Washington County.

Responding emergency officials determined Perez-Luis to be dead on scene.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured and cooperated with investigators. WCSO said speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.