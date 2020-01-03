Hit-and-run crash on TV Hwy sends pedestrian to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A white SUV didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on TV Highway in Aloha on Thursday night, deputies said.
The collision happened around 6 p.m. at Tualatin Valley Highway and SW 192nd Avenue, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with an injured leg.
Deputies said the suspect is driving a white SUV with a missing side mirror.
Eastbound TV Highway was temporarily closed at SW 192nd.
Anyone with information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.
