Hit-and-run crash on TV Hwy sends pedestrian to hospital

Crashes

Deputies are looking for a white SUV with a missing side mirror

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities closed TV Highway at SW 192nd Avenue in Aloha after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, Jan. 2, 2020. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A white SUV didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on TV Highway in Aloha on Thursday night, deputies said.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. at Tualatin Valley Highway and SW 192nd Avenue, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with an injured leg.

Deputies said the suspect is driving a white SUV with a missing side mirror.

Eastbound TV Highway was temporarily closed at SW 192nd.

Anyone with information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget