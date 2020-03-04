Hit-and-run driver kills man walking bike in Salem

Crashes

The crash happened on McGilcrist Street SE near 22nd Street SE

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed late Tuesday night in Salem by a driver who didn’t stop after hitting him, police said.

The victim was walking his bike along the shoulder of McGilchrist Street SE near 22nd Street SE when he was hit at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers found him lying on the north shoulder of McGilcrist but he died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Gilchrist was closed for several hours for an investigation. Anyone with information about the driver and/or the vehicle, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, should call the police tip line at 503.588.8477.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget