Hit-and-run driver kills man walking bike in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed late Tuesday night in Salem by a driver who didn’t stop after hitting him, police said.

The victim was walking his bike along the shoulder of McGilchrist Street SE near 22nd Street SE when he was hit at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers found him lying on the north shoulder of McGilcrist but he died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Gilchrist was closed for several hours for an investigation. Anyone with information about the driver and/or the vehicle, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, should call the police tip line at 503.588.8477.