Hit and run investigation stalls traffic on Hwy 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit and run crash damaged a car and injured the driver on Highway 26 Sunday evening, said Beaverton police.
Officers are still investigating the hit and run near Sylvan. They said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene with back pain.
While the car was cleared from the roadway around 9:30 p.m. drivers going east on the highway should expect delays or take alternate routes if possible.
