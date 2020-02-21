Hit-and-run victim found unconscious along Gresham road

Gresham police officers are looking for witnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man was found unconscious on the side of a road in Gresham — the apparent victim of a hit-and-run, police said.

The man was found Saturday evening near the 21500 block of Southeast Stark Street, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Authorities said his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and was still in critical condition by Thursday.

Police want to hear from any possible witnesses. Anyone who may have driven through the area where the man was hit at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 is asked to call the police tip line at 503.618.2719.

