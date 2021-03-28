Hit and run victim near Wilsonville airlifted to hospital

Scene of a crash near MP 283 on I-5 near Wilsonville on Sunday, March 28, 2021 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Cause of crash remains under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian involved in a hit and run crash in Wilsonville was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. Sunday near milepost 283 where a vehicle struck a person in a southbound lane of Interstate 5.

I-5 was temporarily closed for the investigation but has since reopened, according to CCSO.

Officials did not say if the driver had been cited.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.