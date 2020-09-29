Hit-run driver sought in deadly NE Portland crash

Timothy John Ames, 52, died two days after being hit, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– A 52-year-old man died in a hospital two days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said.

Timothy John Ames was hit by a vehicle at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the 200 block of NE 139th Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The driver who hit Ames left the scene. Ames was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and passed away on Sept. 26.

Police said no arrests had been made by Tuesday. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.

Ames marks the 37th traffic death in Portland in 2020.