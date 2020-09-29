Hit-run driver sought in deadly NE Portland crash

Crashes

Timothy John Ames, 52, died two days after being hit, police say

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
siren colors generic_271420

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– A 52-year-old man died in a hospital two days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said. 

Timothy John Ames was hit by a vehicle at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the 200 block of NE 139th Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau. 

The driver who hit Ames left the scene. Ames was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and passed away on Sept. 26. 

Police said no arrests had been made by Tuesday. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.

Ames marks the 37th traffic death in Portland in 2020. 

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss