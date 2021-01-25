Honda slams into cedar tree, young Vancouver driver critical

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old Vancouver resident was critically hurt after the car he was driving slammed into a large cedar tree early Monday evening.

The crash in the 2600 block of NE Minnehaha Street happened about 6:15 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, identified as Angel Gonzalez, was the only person in the 1993 Honda Civic.

Investigators said evidence at the scene showed he was moving at “significant speed” at the time he hit the tree.

No further information is available at this time.