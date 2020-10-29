U.S. 20 shut down west of Albany due to 2-vehicle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of U.S. Highway 20 has been shut down near Albany following a crash, according to officials.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says US-20 is currently closed three miles west of Albany due to a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on what led up to the collision or if there are any injuries.
ODOT says to expect a lengthy closure as the scene is cleared and law enforcement investigates. Travelers should avoid the area or use an alternative route if possible.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.