U.S. 20 shut down west of Albany due to 2-vehicle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of U.S. Highway 20 has been shut down near Albany following a crash, according to officials.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says US-20 is currently closed three miles west of Albany due to a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on what led up to the collision or if there are any injuries.

CRASH: US 20 closed three miles west of Albany between Rondo St and Independence Hwy. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/B4xOVNG3Fb — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) October 29, 2020

ODOT says to expect a lengthy closure as the scene is cleared and law enforcement investigates. Travelers should avoid the area or use an alternative route if possible.

This is a developing story.