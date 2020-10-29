U.S. 20 shut down west of Albany due to 2-vehicle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of U.S. Highway 20 has been shut down near Albany following a crash, according to officials.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says US-20 is currently closed three miles west of Albany due to a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on what led up to the collision or if there are any injuries.

ODOT says to expect a lengthy closure as the scene is cleared and law enforcement investigates. Travelers should avoid the area or use an alternative route if possible.

This is a developing story.

