Crews work to remove 2 people pinned in during Hillsboro crash on Hwy 219 on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (Courtesy: TVF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Highway 219 shut down in Hillsboro late Tuesday morning after fire officials said two people were injured in a crash.

Just after 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley & Fire tweeted that crews were heading to a two-vehicle crash near Southwest Simpson Road.

Crews worked to remove two people they said were pinned inside their vehicles. Fire officials said both people were rushed to local trauma hospitals.

A photo shared of the wreck shows a close-up of one of the vehicles with a smashed front end. Multiple agencies, including Life Flight, were called to the scene to assist.

Highway 219 is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews clear the scene. Avoid the area if possible.