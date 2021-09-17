Hwy 26 closed after multi-vehicle crash 11 miles east of Seaside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash caused a closure near the Oregon Coast on Friday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles sometime before 8 a.m. There is no word on any injuries.

The collision closed all lanes of Highway 26 about 11 miles east of Seaside. By 8:30 a.m., one lane reopened — but was then closed again after another half hour.

ODOT says this closure will likely be a lengthy one as authorities investigate and clear the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.