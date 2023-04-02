PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash “completely shut down” Hwy 26 near Banks, bringing at least 2 ambulances and Life Flight to the scene.

Metro West Ambulance tweeted they are at the crash site around milepost 30 along with the Banks Fire Department. The Oregon State Police are also at the scene and Life Flight was called.

At 6:15 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation said Hwy 26 “will be closed for several hours” about halfway between Seaside and Banks.

No further information is available at this time.

