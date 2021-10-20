Pedestrian killed in NW Portland hit-run, driver sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash occurred in Northwest Portland early Wednesday morning.

Portland police responded to reports of a body down in the street at Northwest Yeon Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a dead person in the road — who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

No driver or car remained at the scene.

Police say NW Yeon Avenue is closed between Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue. Highway 30 was closed in both directions between 35th Avenue and 25th Avenue for several hours but has since reopened.

This is a developing story.