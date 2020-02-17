Hwy 35 blocked: Bus, cars slide off icy road

Traffic is backed up on Highway 26 after a multi-car crash has closed Highway 35 in both directions. February 16, 2020 (ODOT)

No injuries have been reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple cars crashed on Highway 35, east past Government Camp, causing road closures Sunday evening, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Conditions on the roadway were icy and dangerous. Oregon State Police said that a charter bus slid off the roadway, then several other cars behind it slid as well, hitting the bus.

No injuries have been reported, said OSP.

Authorities are waiting for a tow truck to pull the charter bus back on the road before the highway can fully reopen to traffic. Eastbound lanes are open, but one westbound lane is closed.

Report of multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 35 at the county line. @TripCheckUS26B report Hwy 35 is closed. @ORStatePolice is responding. Report of dangerous icy conditions. @OregonDOT @AMR_Social and @ClackCoSheriff forest service deputy assisting. #alert pic.twitter.com/BpHVjVQGPT — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 17, 2020

Two miles east of the crash, ODOT has issued a severe weather hazard that requires drivers to put on chains. There is packed snow on the road, with snow flurries making driving conditions difficult.

This is a developing story.