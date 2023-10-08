PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are responding to a serious injury crash on Hwy 47 near Forest Grove that has closed the highway.

Forest Grove fire officials say crews responded to the crash, which happened on Sunday on Hwy 47 at SW Spring Hill Road. Officials called it a serious injury crash, but did not immediately say how many were injured.

The highway was closed as a result of the crash and is expected to remain closed as Oregon State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation officials investigate the crash, Forest Grove fire officials said.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue vehicle near the scene of a serious crash on Hwy 47 on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 (Credit: Forest Grove Fire and Rescue)

No other details were immediately available.

