I-205 SB closed due to serious crash near West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two cars were involved in a serious crash on Interstate 205 Friday morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m., on I-205 southbound near the Borland exit. According to officials, a box truck had hit a vehicle on the side of the highway. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Oregon State Police and West Linn police all responded to the scene.
One person was injured and needed to be extracted from a car. The victim was sent to a local hospital via Life Flight.
All southbound lanes of I-205 are blocked before Stafford. Avoid the area or expect delays.
This is a developing story.