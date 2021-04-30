I-205 SB closed due to serious crash near West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two cars were involved in a serious crash on Interstate 205 Friday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m., on I-205 southbound near the Borland exit. According to officials, a box truck had hit a vehicle on the side of the highway. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Oregon State Police and West Linn police all responded to the scene.

One person was injured and needed to be extracted from a car. The victim was sent to a local hospital via Life Flight.

I 205 update: Two vehicles are involved with this crash which is in between Johnson rd and Borland rd. One patient is being transported via @LifeFlightNtwrk to an area hospital.



I205 southbound remains closed at this time. @ORStatePolice @WLPDNews and ODOT are assisting onscene. pic.twitter.com/Lj5oGTxacH — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 30, 2021

All southbound lanes of I-205 are blocked before Stafford. Avoid the area or expect delays.

UPDATE: Avoid I-205 SB. SB lanes are closed before Stafford due to a serious crash. Traffic is lined up all the way to Gladstone. #pdxtraffic #Koin6news pic.twitter.com/TMijbummNx — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) April 30, 2021

