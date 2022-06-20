A rollover crash blocked the northbound lanes of I-5 near Woodland on Monday, June 20, 2022 (Courtesy: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A single northbound lane of Interstate 5 has reopened near Woodland after a rollover crash sent two people to a hospital Monday, according to officials.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue tweeted at 11:25 a.m. crews were responding to the collision near milepost 21.5.

The crash closed both directions of the interstate for a short time, but all southbound lanes have since reopened. All northbound lanes but one remain closed as of 12:25 p.m.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.