PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A single northbound lane of Interstate 5 has reopened near Woodland after a rollover crash sent two people to a hospital Monday, according to officials.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue tweeted at 11:25 a.m. crews were responding to the collision near milepost 21.5.
The crash closed both directions of the interstate for a short time, but all southbound lanes have since reopened. All northbound lanes but one remain closed as of 12:25 p.m.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.